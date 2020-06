Seyi Tinubu and his wife Layal have welcomed a bouncing baby boy.

The new father and son to political juggernaut, Bola Tinubu, announced the arrival of his son via his Instagram handle.

According to Seyi Tinubu, the couple welcomed the baby earlier today on Thursday, June 25,

“On behalf of Mr and Mrs Tinubu, I am pleased to announce the birth of a baby boy by his wife @layaltinubu earlier today”.

Congratulations to the couple.

