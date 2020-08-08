Seyi Tinubu and Wife, Layal Celebrate Fourth Wedding Anniversary

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrity / LifeStyleNo Comment on Seyi Tinubu and Wife, Layal Celebrate Fourth Wedding Anniversary

Fourteen years of knowing each other, four wonderful years of marital bliss and two adorably blessed children, Seyi Tinubu and his wife Layal are grateful for how far they have come.

The son of Statesman, Bola Tinubu and CEO of Loatsad Promo Media, took to Instagram to celebrate his fourth wedding anniversary, married to his beautiful wife and mother of his two children.

Posting a video of himself and his lady love sharing a little smooch, Seyi Tinubu wrote,

“14 years – 10 years – 4years and two of the most adorable children = Blessed.

“Looking forward to spending the rest of my life with you and celebrating many more Anniversaries with you @layaltinubu. Happy Anniversary @layaltinubu”.

