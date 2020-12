What’s better than a God fearing man who spends hard currency on his love interest? Nothing’s better than this for Seyi Shay.

The singer took to her Instagram page to write God about the man of her dreams whole sharing a sombre black and white photograph on her Instagram page.

Seyi Shay wrote,

“Lord, provide me with a Man that Prays.. and Pays. Amen.

Moving forward, that’s the prayer sis,that’s the prayer.

