Seyi Shay Tells How Her Partner Wins Her Over After a Disagreement

The way to Seyi Shay’s heart is through her stomach–the singer has just revealed in a heartwarming note about her relationship with her unnamed partner.

Writing on her Twitter, she said they often get into disagreements (as couples would) and every time her partner messed up, he would quickly buy her food as a way to apologise for erring.

“It’s not just fair!” Seyi protests on her Twitter, adding, “Never let a man know ur weakness. EVER!!! Not even by mistake . HIAN. #seefinish“

See the hilarious tweet below:

Everytime dis sexy ass nigga fvx up (in a big way o) he buys my favorite food to say sorry… it’s just not fair! 😭😭😭 Never let a man know ur weakness. EVER!!! Not even by mistake . HIAN! 😏#seefinish — Seyi Shay BIGGIRL (@iamseyishay) July 15, 2020

