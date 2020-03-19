Seyi Shay Dismisses the COVID-19 Pandemic as ‘Jedi Mind Tricks’

ukamaka

Seyi Shay has taken to her social media to dismiss the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer berated folks who are deeply concerned about the spread of the virus, accusing them of falling for ‘mind tricks’ and ‘jumping on bandwagons.’

“Is corona virus more deadly than malaria? And why cant our government do something about malaria and Typhoid that people seem to be getting every week out here?” she tweeted.

And when folks called her out for being insensitive and lacking the range to comprehend the danger  of this new disease, which most people have no immunity for, she continued: “Ok, so its contagious BUT is it more deadly? This one that everyone is forgetting that people have been and are still dying from Malaria and typhoid… daily!”

She added: “Im also saying that Covid-19 is apparently NOT even as deadly as common influenza to the average healthy person ! But u will not go and study, reserach, seek knowledge listen to real fucking news! Just jumping on wagons and excited to be a part of ‘Jedi mind tricks’ awon werey!

See her tweets below:

