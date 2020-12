Proud dad, Oluwaseyitan Lawrence Aletile aka Seyi Law has unveiled the full picture of his newborn daughter, Tife.

The comedian and now father of two who revealed earlier that he had welcomed a second child with his wife wife, Ebere Stacy, shared series of photos of his new daughter on his Instagram page.

Seyi Law captioned the sweet shots of his gorgeous daughter with an introduction. He wrote;

“Our cute little princess, TIFEOLUWA MUNACHI LAURETTA ALETILE”.

