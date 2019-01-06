Seyi Law Berates Man Who Sexualised His Toddler Daughter

Seyi Law is one proud dad who never shies away from defending his daughter Tiwa on social media, like he did today when an Instagram user sexualised the toddler.

It all started when the comedian shared a recent photo of his family, and while everyone had kind thing to say, one of them wrote that the child is an “epitome of beauty” and would become someone’s “wife” in the future.

This did not sit well with Seyi, who quickly called out the man and set him straight. “I don’t appreciate when adults talk about marriage to my young daughter. It looks like paedophilia to me,” he said, adding, “I appreciate the love, but this, I don’t.”