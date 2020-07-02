Sexy and in Love, Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena Light up Instagram with Sultry Photos

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Sexy and in Love, Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena Light up Instagram with Sultry Photos

Safaree Samuels and his wife, Erica Mena are sure preserving the ‘sexy’.

The Love and Hip Hop couple lit up Instagram with smoldering hot pictures of themselves courtesy Safaree.

The Jaimaican native who shares a daughter with his Latina wife, posted up series of sexy shots with his wife. In one of the photos, both of them appear topless with Erica putting her ample derriere on display in black leather pants.

In another of the shots, Erica has her tongue sticking down Safaree’s throat as they are locked in sweet embrace together.

Check out the sultry pictures below.

, ,

Related Posts

Khafi Kareem Begs for Help in Bringing Her Brother’s Killers to Justice

July 2, 2020

Will Smith Addresses August Alsina’s Claim that He Green-Lit Romantic Relation with Jada Pinkett

July 2, 2020

Mickey Madden, Maroon Five Bassist, Arrested for Domestic Violence

July 1, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply