‘Sexual. Chocolate’. Gabrielle Union Crushes on Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union is still heavy on the crush when it comes to her lover and husband, Dwyane Wade.

The actress shared a short clip of her man and boy! We get where she’s coming from.

In the video, the basketballer had his short unbuttoned and looked like he had a bit of help from baby oil to keep the abs and pecs smooth and shiny as he got teased by background voices.

Union captioned the scintillating clip,
“Sexual. Chocolate”.

We would feel exactly like Gabrielle Union if we were married to her hot chocolate husband.

