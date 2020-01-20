Sexiest Man Alive John Legend Is In Nigeria According To His Wife Chrissy

John Legend has joined the list of American celebrities who have visited Nigeria in the past few months.

Chrissy tweeted: “John went to Nigeria for a couple days and I thought about going, purely to find Michael from 90 days, but…the enchilada has rendered me useless.”

Michael, a Nigerian man, amused the world in a Nigerian reality TV show called “90 Day Fiance” in which its star actor.

He is engaged to a much older White woman called Angela and their love story, including Angela visiting Nigeria to meet her Yoruba in-laws, has made the TV show even more amusing.

Nigerians have been reacting to the news of his arrival.

