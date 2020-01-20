John Legend has joined the list of American celebrities who have visited Nigeria in the past few months.

John went to Nigeria for a couple days and I thought about going, purely to find Michael from 90 days, but…the enchilada has rendered me useless — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2020

Chrissy tweeted: “John went to Nigeria for a couple days and I thought about going, purely to find Michael from 90 days, but…the enchilada has rendered me useless.”

Michael, a Nigerian man, amused the world in a Nigerian reality TV show called “90 Day Fiance” in which its star actor.

He is engaged to a much older White woman called Angela and their love story, including Angela visiting Nigeria to meet her Yoruba in-laws, has made the TV show even more amusing.

Nigerians have been reacting to the news of his arrival.

Saw a band arrive nice Lagos hotel last night. Didn’t realise it was John Legend’s. Well, whoever brought him, we’re friends now. Send the invite. — Editi Effiòng (@EditiEffiong) January 20, 2020

John Legend is in Nigeria and we are just knowing about it this morning🤦‍♂️

BTW, who is hosting him? — •Blackie• (@BenedictDayas) January 20, 2020