SexForMarks: ‘Read your books and stop visiting Lecturers’ – Education Minister tells Ladies

In reaction to the damning sex for marks documentary done by BBC, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu has advised female students to stop visiting lecturers unnecessarily to avoid sexual harassment.

The minister who was represented by the Assistant Director, Tertiary Department of the ministry, Mrs Ijeoma Duru, made this known at the University of Port Harcourt.

Reading a statement from the Minister of Education, Mrs Ijeoma Duru said:

“The Federal Ministry of Education is embarrassed with the allegations of sexual harassment in Nigerian higher institutions.

“Girls should read their books and be able to defend their certificates. They should stop going to lecturers unnecessarily and should not harass their lecturers.

“We are recommending UNIPORT’s Sexual Harassment Policy to other higher institutions in Nigeria.”

Adamu’s take comes after President Muhammadu Buhari vowed that randy lecturers would face the full wrath of the law.

Some indicted lecturers of the University of Lagos have been invited for questioning by the police.