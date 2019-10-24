SexForMarks: Buhari vows to deal with Randy Lecturers

The Federal Government has said that any lecturer or university staff found culpable in the sex for grades scandal shall be prosecuted by the relevant authorities.

President Muhammadu Buhari in his address at the 35th convocation of the University of Ilorin, on Wednesday, has said that anyone found culpable in the sex for grades scandal shall be made to face the full wrath of the law, adding that those found guilty would serve the stiffest punishment under the law.

The President, who is the visitor to the university was represented at the event by a deputy director in the National University Commission (NUC), Dr Suleiman Ramon-Yusuf.

Warning that his administration abhors any form of indiscipline and misdemeanour, Buhari said he had directed appropriate government agencies to take decisive and firm action against any lecturer or other staff found culpable in any act of sexual harassment in both the nation’s educational and other institutions.

He said:

“Definitely, our universities can do without the negative and scandalous attention being paid to them and our dear nation in the wake of trending stories of sex for grades and sexual harassment, which has assumed a global dimension.

“It is most reprehensible that while some of our more illustrious university staff are making concerted efforts to improve the continental and global ranking of Nigeria’s universities and indeed some of our universities are already beginning to make more respectable showing on continental and global league and ranking tables, such efforts are now being overshadowed by the negative reputation of immorality and shame being brought upon our citadels of higher learning by the irresponsibility and indiscipline of a few misguided academics.

“It is most disheartening that people who are expected to train, guide and groom students in loco parentis turned round to breach the trust and confidence reposed in them by exploiting the students entrusted into their care and under their tutelage.

“Henceforth all culprits shall face the full wrath of the law as they will be prosecuted and those found guilty will serve the stiffest punishment under the law.

“I urge our university administrators in particular and all categories of staff to spare no efforts in ensuring that our higher institutions live up to the expectations of training and developing graduates who are in truth and indeed, worthy in character and learning,” he said.

A total of 12,009 students were graduated at the ceremony with 130 of them bagging First Class Degrees Honours.