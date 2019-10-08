SexForGrades: Watch Full Video of Busted Lecturers

BBC Africa Eye’s on Monday released a shocking documentary targeted at lecturers in some West African universities harassing their students for sex in exchange for grades/marks.

After gathering dozens of testimonies, BBC Africa Eye sent undercover journalists posing as students inside the University of Lagos and the University of Ghana to bring the sordid affairs to light.

It was disclosed that female reporters were sexually harassed, propositioned and put under pressure by senior lecturers at the institutions – all the while wearing secret cameras in a 13-minute video documentary.

The stunning video has triggered fresh conversation about corruption in higher institutions, leading to the suspension of the lecturers concerned.

Check out the video below.