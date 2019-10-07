SexforGrades: UNILAG suspends randy Lecturer

The University of Lagos [UNILAG] has suspended Dr Boniface Igbeneghu, an associate professor, for requesting sex from a 17-year-old admission seeker.

The admission seeker would later turn out to be an undercover reporter working for the BBC.

And Igbeneghu, who is also head pastor of a Foursquare Gospel Church, was exposed in a 13-minute video documentary released by the BBC Africa Eye on Monday.

The Faculty of Arts lecturer, who in the video admitted to being in the 50s, was caught on camera sexually harassing the “admission seeker” after inviting her to his office for ‘tutorials’.

At their first meeting, he asked: “how old are you?” after she responded the lecturer said,

“Don’t you know you are a beautiful girl? Do you know I am a pastor and I am in my 50s but if I want a girl of 17 years, all I need is a sweet tongue and put some money.”

In the video, Igbeneghu told her about a cold room in the UNILAG Staff Club where he said lecturers usually slept with female students to give them undeserved marks.

The ‘student’ had protested the practice, saying it was wrong, as the lecturer said the students paid for the marks with their body.

In the aftermath of the scandal, the Foursquare Gospel Church suspended Dr Igbeneghu, with a promise to take appropriate measures after investigations.