SexForGrades: UNILAG suspends another Lecturer

The University of Lagos has suspended Samuel Oladipo, a lecturer in the department of economics, over the sex-for-grades scandal rocking the institution.

Oladipo was seen in the second stream of a documentary on sexual assault released by the BBC Africa Eye on Monday.

His suspension comes days after the school management suspended Boniface Igbeneghu, a lecturer and former sub-dean of the faculty of arts in the institution, who was exposed in the documentary.

The documentary has elicited reactions since its release, with many calling for the prosecution of the lecturers involved.

Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, vice-chancellor of UNILAG, was said to have confirmed the suspension of Oladipo, saying the lecturer “would be made to face a panel”.

“The entire episode is unfortunate and tragic because lecturers are supposed to be loco parentis to the students. My appeal to our colleagues is to refrain from a negative act that can tarnish the image of the university and themselves,” Ogundipe was quoted as saying.