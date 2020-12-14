SexForGrades: Kiki Mordi slept with men at BBC – Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo has said that Kiki Mordi reportedly slept with men to secure a role in the Sex For Grades BBC documentary.

The documentary detailed the exploitative actions of randy lecturers in university demanding sex from female students in return for academic favours.

It was released in 2019 and instantly became a hit with glory going Kiki Mordi’s way.

However, in late 2019, Kemi Olunloyo tweeted that she Kiki Mordi is not the brain behind the documentary.

Her story was last week corroborated by Oge Obi who took part in the undercover work that exposed a lecturer at the University of Lagos.

According to Oge Obi, Kiki Mordi played no extraordinary role in the undercover work. She hinted that she must have gotten a part in the documentary due to sexual relationship with an insider.

“God only knows what you did to make him give you such opportunity because I wouldn’t put a sexual relationship out of it, seeing as the cozied-up position I caught you two in at Alliance Francais that day was very suspect,” she tweeted.

This claim of sex for role was earlier alleged against Kiki Mordi by Kemi Olunloyo in 2019.

See screenshots of her post below…

