SexForGrades: Female Students of Ojukwu University threaten to expose 5 Randy Lecturers

Female graduates of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu University, Anambra State, have threatened to expose randy lecturers of the institution.

The students alleged that five lecturers had sexually harassed several female students of the university, while some who would not succumb to their sexual advances were victimised.

They maintained that one of such lecturers allegedly turned his office into a hotel room, where he would sleep with female students.

In their statement titled, ‘Sex for Grades in Ojukwu University: A Scandal of Gigantic Proportions,” they described the act as shameful and called on the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Greg Nwakoby, to do the needful to save the female students from the scourge.

The statement read in part,

“This shameful act is happening in departments including English, Political Science, Mass Communication, Banking and Finance, Micro-Biology and Philosophy.

“We recommend that close-circuit television cameras be mounted in and around staff offices in the institution.”

In the wake of their statement, the VC said he had set up a committee to investigate the allegation.