SexForGrades: ‘BBC messed up’ – PT journalist, Nicholas Ibekwe, explodes

Investigative journalist Nicholas Ibekwe of Premium Times has said that Oge Obi did not request to be anonymous in the Sex For Grades documentary by the BBC.

Oge Obi had cried out on social media with claims that she didn’t get due recognition for the documentary which exposed sexual predators on campus.

She alleged that fellow journalist Kiki Mordi took all the credit for the documentary despite her minimal input.

Clearing the air on the reports that he had requested to be anonymous on the documentary, Ibekwe who reportedly initiated the investigative documentary said that Oge Obi was left with the Hudson’s choice of being yanked off or going anonymous.

He tweeted: “Oge did not request to be anonymous. Rather her bosses asked her to. As a young, naive journalist she practically has no say in the matter. Again, I blame only one person for this mess: The BBC. Period.

“Credible sources have told me that remaining anonymous was the only way she could be a part of that story. It was either that or she was yanked off the entire production. No creative wants to be yanked off an idea they conceptualize. Again, the bosses at BBC in Lagos messed up.

“For fairness, I should add that the reason for anonymity was for her safety. But, if the names of others who worked on the story was used in the credit, there was no reason to use a pseudonym for Oge. Absolutely none. And it deserves a more prominent position in the credit.”

