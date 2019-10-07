#SexForGrades: BBC Documentary Stirs Nationwide Conversation

Everyone is talking about the latest BBC Africa documentary, researched by Kiki Mordi, which investigates the reports of sexual assault and harassment in West African universities.

Here’s the synopsis of the documentary as shared by BBC:

“Academic institutions in West Africa have increasingly been facing allegations of sexual harassment by lecturers. This type of abuse is said to be endemic, but it’s almost never proven.

After gathering dozens of testimonies, BBC Africa Eye sent undercover journalists posing as students inside the University of Lagos and the University of Ghana.

Female reporters were sexually harassed, propositioned and put under pressure by senior lecturers at the institutions – all the while wearing secret cameras.

Reporter Kiki Mordi, who knows first-hand how devastating sexual harassment can be, reveals what happens behind closed doors at some of the region’s most prestigious universities.”

The documentary exposed a prominent University of Lagos lecturer, Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu, who also happens to be a pastor of Foursquare Pastor. And now, this has become a trending conversation, with many Nigerians sharing their personal stories and demanding action from the government.

You can watch the documentary here.

Check out some of the reactions below:

,

