SexForGrades: BBC Documentary Stirs Nationwide Conversation

Everyone is talking about the latest BBC Africa documentary, researched by Kiki Mordi, which investigates the reports of sexual assault and harassment in West African universities.

Here’s the synopsis of the documentary as shared by BBC:

“Academic institutions in West Africa have increasingly been facing allegations of sexual harassment by lecturers. This type of abuse is said to be endemic, but it’s almost never proven. After gathering dozens of testimonies, BBC Africa Eye sent undercover journalists posing as students inside the University of Lagos and the University of Ghana. Female reporters were sexually harassed, propositioned and put under pressure by senior lecturers at the institutions – all the while wearing secret cameras. Reporter Kiki Mordi, who knows first-hand how devastating sexual harassment can be, reveals what happens behind closed doors at some of the region’s most prestigious universities.”

The documentary exposed a prominent University of Lagos lecturer, Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu, who also happens to be a pastor of Foursquare Pastor. And now, this has become a trending conversation, with many Nigerians sharing their personal stories and demanding action from the government.

You can watch the documentary here.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Dr Boniface Igbeneghu.

Former Sub Dean, Faculty of Arts.

Unilag Senior lecturer.

Foursquare Pastor.

Serial abuser. UNILAG and NUC must use this guy as an example to stop other lecturers from harassing women. Sack him. #SexForGrades — Ugonnia (@AustinYugo) October 7, 2019

I didn't even know I was crying until the video ended. This was my reality for 4 years with over 10 different lecturers. Thank you @bbcafrica

and especially @kikimordi for doing work to make sure the cycle stops with us. This is brilliant work. https://t.co/wxtEPoeZd2 — Mr. Boneoff (@efzia) October 7, 2019

I couldn't even finish the #sexforgrades video before tearing up.

I remember when I told my parents about the lecturers harassing me for sex.

One kept seizing my papers during tests and arguing that I wasn't a virgin while promising to "take care of me" for grades. — Asphodel • Pineapple Pizza Advocate. (@TheIfedolapo) October 7, 2019

Man I felt the girl’s panic when Pastor Boniface started to get really inappropriate. See how distressed she was even though she knew she had help outside? Imagine what that’s like for those that don’t have any help? For the irredeemably vulnerable?#SexForGrades — pls exonerate man united🤲🏾 (@TheTunmise) October 7, 2019

Let's name and shame those sex-for-marks lecturers exposed by #BBCAfricaEye #SexForGrades trailer.

1. Dr. Boniface Ibeneghu, Unilag

2. Dr. Paul Kwame Butakor, University of Ghana There will be more names when the full video is out. Let's name and shame, not just watch and talk. — Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) October 7, 2019