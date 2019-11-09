SexForGrades: 12 randy Lecturers under fire in Kogi Varsity

There is a palpable feeling of unease in the Federal University Lokoja (FUL), Kogi State, over the discreet investigation of some unidentified lecturers and non-academic staff for alleged sex for grades.

A source who spoke to The Nation said no fewer than 12 officials of the institution, including six from the History and International Studies Department, were being investigated for indiscretion and sex with female students in exchange for grades.

The source said that one of the lecturers allegedly allowed a female student of the school to rewrite a course she failed in his house, where he also slept with her.

The investigation, said the source, is not limited to the academic departments alone, but extends to some non-academic staff members, who have perfected ways of intimidating some of the female students into sexual relationships.

The source said others from the departments of Economics and Computer Science were among those being investigated.

He added that some of the female students were being pimped by some of their male colleagues who drink out with some of the lectures.

The source said: “It is a serious matter, although it remains at the level of allegation.

“There is this particular lecturer who was said to have taken a fresh exams paper home, where he allowed a female student to rewrite a failed course. The lady in question is said to be sleeping with him.

“There are several other related allegations, more of which are in the History Department. Some non-academic staff members are being investigated too.

“The investigation is going on discreetly and it appears we have a can of worms on our hands.

“Some of the male students are said to be the go-betweens in this sex for grade thing.

“Some staff are said to have gone low as to demand recharge cards and snacks from students, particularly female students, who they allot marks.

“The situation is capable of undermining academic discipline in the school hence the management felt it should be nipped in the bud.”