Sex toy shop attack: Court orders Sen. Abbo to pay victim N50m

A Federal Capital Territory High Court has ordered Senator Elisha Abbo to pay N50m as compensation to Osimibibra Warmate for assaulting her at a sex toy shop in Abuja.

Delivering judgment on Monday, the judge found Abbo guilty and ordered him to pay the sum to the young lady.

“I was a leading member of the team, with @nellymacaroni which filed the court papers in a civil suit between Ms Warmate vs Senator Elisha Abbo for the assault of Ms Warmate at an adult shop in Abuja. Excited to announce that the court slammed damages of N50m against Senator Abbo today,” Lugard Tare-Otu, a lawyer to the victim said.

Senator, lawmaker representing Adamawa North Senatorial at the Senate, was seen in a video physically assaulting the woman, whom he accused of insulting him by calling him “a drunk” on May 11 2019.

The clip sparked outrage across the country with many calling for the senator to be jailed.

