Sex Toy Senator, Elisha Abbo Allegedly Caught on Tape Physically Assaulting Man

Senator Elisha Abbo representing Adamawa North senatorial district was allegedly caught on tape in another case of assault.

In a now viral video, the lawmaker who recently defected to the ruling APC party and has made known his intention to contest the gubernatorial seat of his state in the next election, was reportedly seen repeatedly slapping a man in the town of Mubi, Adamawa state.

He had angrily scolded the young man before exiting his car to unleash physical assault on the victim.

This incident is the second time Elisha Abbo will be caught on tape assaulting someone.

Recall that in 2019, he was also seen on camera, assaulting a nursing mother who was an attendant in a sex toy store he had visited in Abuja.

