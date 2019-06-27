Sex-for-Marks: VC Blows Hot, Threatens Errant Lecturers with ‘Instant Dismissal’

Prof. Suleiman Mohammed, Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Nasarawa State University Keffi (NSUK), has vowed to dismiss any lecturer caught harassing female students on campus.

The VC said this on Thursday, while delivery a goodwill message at a seminar organised by the Centre for Gender Studies of the university in Keffi.

Represented by Prof. Akinwumi Olayemi, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics), of the institution, Mohammed said the laws of the university were clear on the issues of sexual harassment.

“The sanction for any staff found culpable of the offence is instant dismissal from the institution and the management would make sure the law is enforced to serve as deterrent to others,” the VC said.

He commended the centre for organising the seminar and promised to support in championing the cause for Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the country.

In her welcome address, Hajiya Hauwa’u Mainoma, the Director of the Centre, called on the Federal Government and other stakeholders to urgently take steps towards addressing gender-based violence in the country.

She said the increasing rate of sexual and other forms of violence in institutions informed the centre to put together the event aimed at creating awareness on the menace.

The seminar comes after a number of Nigerian institutions have been rocked by sex-for-marks scandals.

Prof Richard Akindele of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife is presently serving a two-year sentence after being convicted of coercing a female student into having a tryst with him.

Similarly, Dr SO Aduwo, of the Ekiti State University, has been queried by the institution after a video purportedly showing him pants down with a female student went viral.