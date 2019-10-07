Sex for Grades: Foursquare Church React to Pastor’s Scandal

The National Secretary of The Gospel Church in Nigeria has finally reacted to the outcry against one of their preachers, Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu, who was exposed in the BBC Africa documentary for sexually harassing the students of the University of Lagos.

Recall that everyone started talking about the documentary, researched by Kiki Mordi, which investigates the reports of sexual assault and harassment in West African universities. It prompted a nationwide conversation about the evils normalised in our universities.

And it wasn’t long before Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu was identified as a pastor of The Foursquare Gospel Church, which is why the church has now denounced him and added that they had ordered him to step down from all ministerial positions in the church.

Read the statement below: