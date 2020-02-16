‘Sex and the City’ Star, Lynn Cohen, Reportedly Dies at 86

Lynn Cohen is dead.

According to THR, the actress who is best known for her role as Magda on HBO’s Sex and the City, died Friday morning. The circumstance surrounding her death had yet to be made public.

Cohen reportedly began her acting career in regional theater, appearing on New York stages since the late 1970s. She made her screen debut in the 1983 film Without a Trace, which starred Kate Nelligan and Judd Hirsch, and went on to appear on TV shows such as NYPD Blue, Law and Order, Damages and Nurse Jackie.

She joined the cast of Sex and the City as Miranda’s housekeeper in 2000 and reprised her role in both the follow-up films.

Her other film credits include Louis Malle’s Vanya on 42nd Street, Woody Allen’s Manhattan Murder Mystery and Deconstructing Harry, Nicole Holofcener’s Walking and Talking, Tim Robbins’ Cradle Will Rock, D.J. Caruso’s Eagle Eye, Tom McCarthy’s The Station Agent, Steven Spielberg’s Munich, Julie Taymor’s Across the Universe and Charlie Kaufman’s Synecdoche, New York.

She was 86.