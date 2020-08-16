Sevilla beat United to reach Europa League final

Sevilla came from behind to beat Manchester United 2-1 in Cologne to reach the Europa League final Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side took the lead when Bruno Fernandes scored their 22nd penalty of the season after Marcus Rashford was fouled by Diego Carlos in the ninth minute.

But Europa League specialists Sevila levelled before the interval when former Liverpool winger Suso drove home past David de Gea at the far post.

The Red Devils regained control of the game in the second-period but failed to make their dominance count as the they missed a succession of chances with Sevilla keeper Yassine Bounou in fine form.

And Sevilla made them pay when substitute Luuk de Jong swept home a cross from Jesus Navas in the 78th minute.

Julen Lopetegui’s side will now go on to face either Inter or Shakhtar in the final.

