Sevilla beat Inter Milan to win Europa League

Sevilla won the Europa League for a record sixth time after beating Inter Milan 3-2 in a thrilling final in Cologne.

Romelu Lukaku gave the Italian side an early lead from the penalty spot for his 34th goal of the season, extending his record of scoring in consecutive Europa League games to 11.

But Luuk de Jong, who got the winner in the semifinal win over Manchester United, scored two headers, from Jesus Navas and Ever Banega crosses, to put Sevilla into the lead.

A relentless first half took yet another twist as Inter drew level when Diego Godin nodded in Marcelo Brozovic’s free-kick to make it 2-2 in the 35th minute.

The game ebbed in the second half, and with the prospect of extra-time looming, Diego Carlos flew into the air to meet a high ball with an overhead kick which was probably going wide until Lukaku stuck out a leg and diverted it past a hapless Samir Handanovic.

It capped a fine season for Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui, who picked up the first trophy of his managerial career.

