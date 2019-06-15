Several ‘Kidnapped’ as Gunmen Open Fire on Ambulance in Ondo

In more worrying sign of rising insecurity in the country, an ambulance conveying medical equipment was attacked at the boundary between Ondo and Edo states on Friday.

Some medical officials were inside the ambulance, a white Toyota Hiace bus that was conveying drugs used in treating lassa fever patients to an undisclosed location, when it was attacked, a source told TheCable.

“The team was traveling in the bus (ambulance) to deliver the medical equipment meant to fight the Lassa Fever when the gunmen struck on Benin road,” the source said.

“They ambushed, and attacked the medical team and later shot at the security personnel in the vehicle as I was told, they kidnapped those in the ambulance.”

The Ondo police command has yet to release a statement confirming the latest breach of security in the state.

The ambulance incident comes bare days after Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor, narrated how suspected kidnappers targeted his convoy.

Ondo State, like several others in the south-west and environs, has been besieged by the menace of kidnapping and armed robbery in recent times.