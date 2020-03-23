Seun Omojola reveals a man once grabbed her breasts to ‘confirm they are real’

Nigerian actress, Seun Omojola, has revealed how she used to be uncomfortable about the way people stared at her big boobs.

The filmmaker said there was no day she didn’t get a snide remark due to her larger than average mammary glands.

“When I go to the market, especially Yaba Market, I get a lot of unpleasant comments from the traders, which make me uncomfortable. There was a day a man touched my b**bs to know if it was real; it was annoying,” she disclosed.

According to her, it was somewhat distressing as a kid growing up with large melons on her chest while her peers seemed different.

The actress, who has played a slew of roles in Nollywood, however added that it became less an issue as she grew older.

She’s proud to say hers is a gift from God, and not manmade.