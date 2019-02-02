Seun Kuti Joins the Lineup fo Performers for the 2019 Grammy Awards Ceremony

Congratulations to Seun Kuti!

Yesterday, the iconic Nigerian singer was unveiled by the Grammy committee as one of the stars who will perform at the 61st edition of the prestigious ceremony on February 20.

Kuti was nominated in the Best World Music Album for “Black Times” category of the awards. And according to the Grammys website:

The 61st GRAMMY Awards will start off with sizzle as the lineup for the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony has been revealed, led by Mr. Boombastic himself, GRAMMY winner and current nominee Shaggy as host. The prelude to Music’s Biggest Night will also feature performances by current nominated singer/songwriter Snatam Kaur, trumpeter Craig Morrisand dance duo Sofi Tukker.

Nigerian Afrobeat artist Seun Kuti and Malian singer/songwriter Fatoumata Diawara will also perform together, and Ángela AguilarAida Cuevas and Natalia Lafourcade will unite for the first time ever to perform “La Llorona,” a Mexican folkloric classic all three artists have recorded during their career.

We wish him the best!

