Seun Ajayi Cautions Men in Nollywood ‘We Need to Do Better’ as He Speaks on Sexual Harrassment

Sen Ajayi is speaking on sexual harassment in Nollywood and cautioning the men to do better.

The actor who narrated different scenarios of sexual harassment he has witnessed on movie locations made a video which he said was directed at ‘his brothers’.

In the video, the African Magic ‘Hustle’ star stated that men in the industry keep quiet whenever they see a situation where a female colleague is being harassed.

“Please, put a lid on it and act right. It’s not only producers that are preying on the ladies trying to get in the industry. It happens in many shades, in many manners. We need to be careful oh, we need to be careful.

“Now, what tends to happen is that this goes on, but men stay silent. The men that know better, they stay silent.

“Many times I’ll see male colleagues harass ladies on set.

“You see, it’s very important for us to let women feel safe in their work environment, but the truth is, if we really really check out, we dey mess up. In fact, forgive my French, we dey f**k up.

He recalled an incident where a man kept harassing a woman on set until her lawyer got involved. He refused to heed caution and kept groping her.

“There was one time I was on set and it was so bad and this guy was constantly commenting on this girl’s bum and groping her and everyone told him to stop. I told him to stop several times and he didn’t until he was officially written by the girl’s lawyer.

“I urge you, my brothers, that the next time you see that kind of behavior… it’s not only rape oh, it’s not only rape. To be inappropriate with your language is harassment, it is sexual harassment.

“We need to stop this and if you see it around you, nip it in the bud. Talk to your guy,”

Sen Ajayi went on to note that this culture is still prevalent because nobody has been charged to court for sexual harassment neither have they lost endorsements and gigs as a result but that time is fast approaching.

