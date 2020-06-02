Sethh Rogen Goes on Expletives Spree on Fans Over Black Lives Matter Post

Seth Rogen went full on savage on some his fans who felt some type of way about his Black Lives Matter post.

The actor and comedian engaged some of his followers in a war of words after he posted on his Instagram page and wrote;

“If this is a remotely controversial statement to you, feel free to unfollow me”.

Rogen was not having it for some of the reactions that trailed his post and decided to rain expletives on these set of people, requesting that they should feel free to unfollow him on social media as well as stop watching his movies.

