Serie A to resume September 19

The 2020/2021 season of Italy’s top-flight football league, the Serie A will start on Sept. 19, the Italian football federation (FIGC) has announced.

A news agency in Italy reported on Monday that all arrangements had been concluded for the Serie A resumption.

The last Serie A season ended on Aug. 2, after it was interrupted for three months between March and June because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Juventus clinched a record-extending ninth straight title last term, and will come in as favourites to retain the title yet again.

