Serena Williams Tells How She Met Alexis Ohanian: “I Asked Him to Leave”

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian continue to wax stronger.

The tennis champ took to her social media yesterday to announce that it has been five (or six?) years since she met the tech boss in Rome, how she asked him to leave her table after he joined her at a table and he refused. She caved and let him sit, and now they are celebrating their anniversary together.

She said:

“This trip started in Roma 5 or 6 years ago lol I’m the worst with time lines. He sat at my table. I asked him to leave. He refused. I found that hot. I asked him if he liked truffles. He said yes. Eventually I said yes. And here we are. 5 or 6 years later

He shared his own side of the story, saying:

“No one else I’d rather fight & makeup with while making measuring-tape-perfect cinnamon rolls. Glad I’m stubborn and refused to leave *my* table all those years ago @serenawilliams …”

The pair got married in November 2017, and are the proud parents of Alexis Olympia Ohanian.

See their heartwarming posts below:

