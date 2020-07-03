Serena Williams Shares Photos of Herself and Alexis Olympia in Matching Leotard and Poses

Alexis Olympia Ohanian might just grow up to be exactly like her famous mother, Serena Williams, given their latest mummy and me poses.

Williams shared beyond adorable shots and video of herself and daughter on the tennis court, racquet in hand with intense concentration, ready to take on whoever was on the opposite side of the court.

The mother-daughter duo showed up in matching lilac leotards and also struck matching poses from the photos on Serena Williams’ Instagram page, making quite the formidable pair.

Caption this (MUST SWIPE RIGHT)

We guess training is starting off pretty early for young Alexis and wouldn’t it be something great if she ended up a tennis star/tech entrepreneur?

