Serena Williams continues to stand tall.

The tennis champ has taken to her Instagram to address her loss at the French Open on Saturday, ending her bid to win a record-equalling 24th major.

Williams was beaten 6-2, 7-5 by US compatriot Sofia Kenin, and it was her earliest exit at the Slams since a third-round loss to Alize Cornet at Wimbledon in 2014.

Posting about this on her Instagram, the legend admitted that it wasn’t her day, but she is hopeful for another win in the future.

“Yesterday was not my day. But it’s about getting up time and time again after you fall. Here’s to a multitude of tomorrows,” she wrote.

See her post below: