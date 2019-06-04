Serena Williams Makes Forbes List of the World’s Richest Self-Made Women

Serena Williams is quietly building herself an empire.

Forbes reports that the legend is now the “first athlete ever to hit Forbes’ annual list of the World’s Richest Self-Made Women, with an estimated fortune of $225 million, the vast majority of it having come via her brain and brand rather than her backhand.”

The reported continued, noting that Williams has, over the past five years, been quietly dropping money into 34 startups. In April, Williams formally announced that Serena Ventures is open for business, to fund others and launch companies herself.

Speaking about her empire, Williams said, “I want to be a part of it. I want to be in the infrastructure. I want to be the brand, instead of just being the face.”

