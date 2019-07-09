Serena Williams Fined for ‘Damaging’ Wimbledon Court During Practice

Fans of Serena Williams have taken to social media to protest after she was fined a whopping $10, 000 for allegedly ‘damaging’ the Wimbledon court during practice.

The Associated Press reports that the 23-time Grand Slam champion threw her racket and inflicted damage to the court while practicing on Sunday. The All England Club, which organizes the annual event, handed Williams the $10,000 fine, although she has accumulated $367,000 in guaranteed winnings for making it this far in the tournament.

But Williams wasn’t the only player to receive a penalty on Monday.

The All England Club is requiring that Fabio Forgnini pay a $3,000 fine for saying he wished a bomb would hit Wimbledon following his loss. Nick Kyrgios was hit with two separate violations, totaling $8,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Williams has faired very well at Wimbledon so far and will face off against fellow American Alison Riske in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. Although she has yet to publicly address her fine, fans of the athlete took to Twitter to protest the penalty, especially in the context of Forgnini’s mere $3,000.

See some of the reactions below:

Ah, very cool stuff. Serena Williams was fined $10,000 for "damaging" a #Wimbledon practice court before the the tournament started. Fabio Fognini got fined only $3,000 for hoping the All England Club and everybody in got blown up. Totally normal system. pic.twitter.com/fbAKR851Mp — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) July 8, 2019

Yeah, why didn’t you fine her before the Tournament started since the incident happened on a practice court, while she was practicing, and before Wimbledon began? This is very suspicious. Trying to throw her off before her QF Match? — TryeshRetired (@Patrici57570389) July 8, 2019

According to @BenRothenberg, Fabio Fognini only got fined $3k for saying #Wimbledon should be bombed, yet Serena Williams got fined $10k for damaging the court with her racquet. Seems highly questionable. 🤔 — Ben Weixlmann (@BWeixlmann) July 8, 2019

@serenawilliams fined $10k for less than $500 worth of accidental damage to a practise court. @fabiofogna fined $3k for requesting @Wimbledon to be bombed during a real match broadcast live on @BBCSport . Tell me again Tennis isn’t sexist. https://t.co/K1GzFsklOm — MattyHogarth (@HogarthMatty) July 8, 2019