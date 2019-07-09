Serena Williams Fined for ‘Damaging’ Wimbledon Court During Practice

Fans of Serena Williams have taken to social media to protest after she was fined a whopping $10, 000 for allegedly ‘damaging’ the Wimbledon court during practice.

The Associated Press reports that the 23-time Grand Slam champion threw her racket and inflicted damage to the court while practicing on Sunday. The All England Club, which organizes the annual event, handed Williams the $10,000 fine, although she has accumulated $367,000 in guaranteed winnings for making it this far in the tournament.

But Williams wasn’t the only player to receive a penalty on Monday.

The All England Club is requiring that Fabio Forgnini pay a $3,000 fine for saying he wished a bomb would hit Wimbledon following his loss. Nick Kyrgios was hit with two separate violations, totaling $8,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Williams has faired very well at Wimbledon so far and will face off against fellow American Alison Riske in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. Although she has yet to publicly address her fine, fans of the athlete took to Twitter to protest the penalty, especially in the context of Forgnini’s mere $3,000.

See some of the reactions below:

