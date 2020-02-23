Serena Williams Discusses Balancing Motherhood With Career

Serena Williams has spoken candidly about how it is often challenging to balance career and motherhood.

The tennis champ posted a photo on her Instagram page, which showed her holding her sleeping daughter Alexis Olympia in her arms during a car ride.

“I am not sure who took this picture but Working and being a mom is not easy,” wrote Williams, who welcomed daughter Alexis Olympia in September 2017.

“I am often exhausted, stressed, and then I go play a professional tennis match,” the mom of one added, noting that no matter the situation, “we keep going.”

Williams, who recently won her first tennis title since becoming a mom, went on to share how proud she is of working mothers all over the world.

“I am so proud and inspired by the women who do it day in and day out. I’m proud to be this baby’s mama,” she wrote, going on to add the descriptive hashtags “#nofilter #nomakeup#nohairbursh lol #justme.”

See her post below: