Serena Makes Ruthless Start in Australian Open

Serena Williams made a ruthless start to her quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title with a 6-0 6-2 mauling of unseeded German Tatjana Maria in the first round of the Australian Open on Tuesday.

Playing her first Grand Slam since her infamous rant against the umpire at last year’s US Open final, the 37-year-old Williams seemed to have decided to move on from last September’s incident that caused a furore across the world.

“I, like, literally have no comment,” Williams, wearing a black T-shirt with the message ‘Until We All Win’ at her post-match news conference, said.

The seven-time Australian Open champion was eight weeks pregnant when she won the last of her 23 Grand Slam titles at Melbourne Park and returned to tennis last year after the birth of her daughter in September, 2017.

And she showed on Tuesday she has lost none of her brutal power and athleticism in the match between the two mothers at Rod Laver Arena.

She peppered the court with her heavy groundstrokes and also advanced to the net whenever she had an opportunity, losing only 24 points against Maria and she concentrated on being consistent and cutting down on unforced errors.

“It was nice to be back out there. Last time I was out there was a great moment, especially internally for me, it was even a better moment,” she added. “I think it was a good match today.”

Williams finished the match in just 49 minutes on her second match point when Maria, who is also her neighbour, sent a backhand wide and the American will next play Canadian Eugenie Bouchard, who beat Peng Shuai of China 6-2 6-1.

“It will be a great match. She plays really well,” Williams said of Bouchard, who reached the Australian Open and French semifinals and the Wimbledon final in 2014.