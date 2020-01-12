Serena ends 3-year title drought with Auckland win

Serena Williams won her first title in three years and first since becoming a mother with victory over Jessica Pegula at the Auckland Classic.

The American legend beat her compatriot 6-3 6-4 for her first singles title since she won the Australian Open in 2017 and her 73rd WTA title overall.

Williams, in her fourth decade on the WTA Tour, lost the Wimbledon and US Open finals in 2018 and 2019 and retired from the 2019 Rogers Cup final.

She said after her victory that she would donate her prize money in Auckland and a dress she had worn to the Australian bushfire appeal.

The Australian Open begins on 20 January, with Williams bidding to equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles.

Williams made a slow start in Auckland, with Pegula taking a 3-1 lead in the first set, before recovering to win the next five games and close out the opening set.

She broke the unseeded Pegula’s serve early in the second set and converted her fourth match point to ensure victory.

The 38-year-old celebrated on court with her daughter, Olympia, with whom she was eight weeks pregnant when she won her last Grand Slam title in Melbourne.

She will be in action again later on Sunday alongside Caroline Wozniacki when they play Asia Muhammad and Taylor Townsend in the doubles final.