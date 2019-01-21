Serena Beats World No 1 Halep to Make Australian Open Quarterfinals

Serena Williams took yet another massive step towards a first major in two years by beating world No 1 Simona Halep to reach the quarter-final of the Australian Open.

The 23-time major winner, seeded 16th in Melbourne, won 6-1 4-6 6-4 after an hour and 47 minutes.

Speaking courtside after her win, the 37-year-old said it’s a miracle she was competing for a record-equalling 24th major.

“It was really intense match and some incredible points but I love playing tennis and being out here,” she said.

“I really needed to elevate my game, I had to play like I knew I could and that was hopefully the difference.

“I’m such a fighter I just never give up. It’s definitely something that’s innate. It’s a miracle I’m here and I get to do something I enjoy. I keep fighting for every point.”

This was Williams’s first match against a world No 1 since returning to the tour following childbirth.

She next faces seventh seed Karolina Pliskova after the Czech eased past two-time Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza 6-3, 6-1.