Sequel to ‘Aladdin 2’ is Already in the Works at Disney

THR is reporting that the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster, Aladdin, is in the the works at Disney.

Per the outlet, the studio has hired writers John Gatins and Andrea Berloff to pen the new story. And Guy Ritchie reportedly is set to return to the director’s chair, while Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott are expected to reprise their roles as Genie, Aladdin and Jasmine, respectively.

Recall that last year’s live-action movie musical was based on the 1992 animated film about the titular street urchin who, with the help of a magic genie, wins the heart of Princess Jasmine. Aladdin was released over Memorial Day weekend and went on to gross a massive $355 million domestically and $1.05 billion at the global box office.

We can’t wait to see the new one!