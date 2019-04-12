‘Sent Off Like a King’: All The Details From Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration of Life

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on ‘Sent Off Like a King’: All The Details From Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration of Life

Nipsey Hussle’s memorial service was held on Thursday at Los Angeles’ Staples Center.

The later rapper was’s Celebration of Life began at 10 a.m. PT and ended sometime after 12 p.m. PT. And this was followed by a processional, before the late rapper was laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Los Angeles.

Recall that Hussle was fatally shot on March 31 outside his clothing store in South Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on April 4 that Eric Ronald Holder Jr. was charged with fatally shooting Hussle and wounding two others in Los Angeles. The two other men survived.

See the clips from the ceremony yesterday:

Related Posts

Mariah Carey to Receive Icon Award at 2019 Billboard Music Awards

April 12, 2019

Rapper Soulja Boy Arrested for Violating Probation

April 12, 2019

Lauren London Unveils New Nipsey Hussle Arm Tattoo: ‘Real Love Never Dies’

April 12, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *