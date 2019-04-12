‘Sent Off Like a King’: All The Details From Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration of Life

Nipsey Hussle’s memorial service was held on Thursday at Los Angeles’ Staples Center.

The later rapper was’s Celebration of Life began at 10 a.m. PT and ended sometime after 12 p.m. PT. And this was followed by a processional, before the late rapper was laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Los Angeles.

Recall that Hussle was fatally shot on March 31 outside his clothing store in South Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on April 4 that Eric Ronald Holder Jr. was charged with fatally shooting Hussle and wounding two others in Los Angeles. The two other men survived.

See the clips from the ceremony yesterday:

.@LaurenLondon to Nipsey Hussle: "I'm so grateful that I had you. I love you beyond this earth and until we meet again—THE MARATHON CONTINUES!" #CelebrationOfNipseyHussle #RIP 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Jh1Vgp9TTO — ESSENCE (@Essence) April 11, 2019

'My pain is for my 2-year-old that probably won't remember how much his dad loved him.' — Nipsey Hussle's girlfriend delivered an emotional tribute at the late rapper's memorial service pic.twitter.com/C1McQvohkc — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 12, 2019

Cameron Carter, son of Lil Wayne and Lauren London, describes seeing Nipsey Hussle in a dream after his death pic.twitter.com/1J8YogYVrb — 24/7 HipHop News (@BenjaminEnfield) April 12, 2019

Here is the scene outside Nipsey Hussle's Marathon store waiting for the funeral procession to arrive: pic.twitter.com/nVzIPksb91 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) April 12, 2019

“Nipsey Hussle lived a life that eulogized himself” – Pastor Shep Crawford #CelebrationOfNipseyHussle 🤴🏽💙 pic.twitter.com/3IYH5ivYcC — Irie (@_irielm) April 11, 2019

Snoop Dogg describes the impact late rapper Nipsey Hussle had on his community: “He built his own doggie land. He built his own world.” https://t.co/CJcDfXmdX5 pic.twitter.com/49NInEizcr — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 12, 2019

Long live Nipsey Hussle the great pic.twitter.com/ItmVnJiDnh — A.Wilson (@wilsonjaustin) April 11, 2019