Senegal Beat Nigeria 1-0 in Afcon Warm-up

Senegal enjoyed a morale-boosting 1-0 win over Nigeria before their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations opener versus Tanzania.

Midfielder Idrissa Gueye sealed the win for the Lions of Teranga in the 20th minute after profiting from a defensive mix up in the Super Eagles’ penalty area to slot in past Daniel Akpeyi.

Odion Ighalo, Samuel Chukwueze and Wilfred Ndidi came close to levelling matters in the closed stadium in Ismailia, but the Senegalese held firm to secure the vital win.

Our final #TotalAFCON2019 build up game has ended.

We lost 1-0 to the Teranga Lions of Senegal in Ismailia.#SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong. pic.twitter.com/e9N9jPGNP4 — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) June 16, 2019

The Eagles, who were held to a goalless draw against Zimbabwe in their first preparatory game in Asaba, begin their campaign against debutants Burundi on June 22 at the Alexandria Stadium.

Four days later, they tackle Guinea before their last Group B clash with Madagascar.

NIGERIA XI VS SENEGAL

Daniel Akpeyi, Jamilu Collins, Kenneth Omeruo, William Ekong, John Ogu, Wilfred Ndidi, Mikel Obi, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Kalu Samuel Chukwueze and Odion Ighalo

Substitutions: Collins (Ola Aina), Ogu (Oghenekaro Etebo), Chukwueze (Henry Onyekuru), Iwobi (Moses Simon), Ighalo (Victor Osimhen) and Kalu (Chidozie Awaziem).