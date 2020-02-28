‘Sending money to your aged parents is a scam’ – Noble Igwe

Okay folks…if this isn’t controversial, then I don’t know what else is. Nigerian blogger, Noble Igwe has described the common practice of children sending money to their aged parents as the biggest scam ever invented by parents.

Taking to his twitter account, Igwe said that children do not owe their parents anything as they’ve lived longer in the world first and should have prepared for old age.

He also urged parents to stop putting their children under pressure by always taking from them.

He tweeted:

“The biggest scam ever invented by parents was / is making their children send them money in their own age.

I repeat, you don’t owe your parents anything. They were here before you and should have prepared for old age. Parents are always taking and taking. Stop the pressure!”

See his tweet below

Now, do you think he has a point?

Sound off in the comments below.