Senator Longjan dies at 75

A Nigerian lawmaker, Senator Ignatius Longjan has died.

Longjan represented Plateau South Senatorial District in the Nigeria Senate. He was 75 years.

“It is true, our father and distinguished Senator representing Plateau South is death, baba died after battling with illness for a long time in Turkey,” his former chief of staff John Dafa’an said.

The former Plateau State deputy governor had a running battle with an ailment in the last six months.

“His health condition deteriorated shortly after their inauguration in the Senate in June last year but we’ve now lost him,” a family source added.

Longjan reportedly died at the Nizamiye Hospital, Abuja.

He served as a deputy governor of Plateau State under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) during the Jonah Jang’s administration.

Born on 16 May, 1945, he died as a member of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).