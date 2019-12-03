Senator Kamala Harris Drops out of US Presidential Race

Politico is reporting that Kamala Harris has dropped out of the US Presidential race.

According to the outlet, California senator told aides of her intentions in an all-staff call, and sources close to her said the senator “sounded distraught.”

She reportedly was running dangerously low on cash, did not have the resources to air TV ads in Iowa, and her staff was gripped by long-running internal turmoil.

Now in a note to her supporters, she said:

“Eleven months ago at the launch of our campaign in Oakland I told you all: ‘I am not perfect.’ But I will always speak with decency and moral clarity and treat all people with dignity and respect. I will lead with integrity. I will speak the truth. And that’s what I have tried to do every day of this campaign. So here’s the truth today. I’ve taken stock and looked at this from every angle, and over the last few days have come to one of the hardest decisions of my life. My campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue .” See her post below: To my supporters, it is with deep regret—but also with deep gratitude—that I am suspending my campaign today. But I want to be clear with you: I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All the people.https://t.co/92Hk7DHHbR — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 3, 2019