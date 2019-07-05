Senator Elisha Abbo May Have Spent The Night in Jail

Elisha Abbo may have spent the night in jail.

According to Premium Times, the disgraced senator turned himself in as part of an ongoing investigation into his assault scandal, days after a shocking video surfaced showing how he violently assaulted a woman at a sex toy shop in Abuja.

So yesterday, he honoured the invitation by the police commissioner Bala Ciroma, and this comes after he issued a teary apology for his behaviour. However, the police and the Senate launched a separate investigation, and the police commissioner revealed that the senator was still at the FCT Police Command Headquarters as of 8:15 p.m. Thursday, more than four hours after he reported for interrogation.

Mr. Ciroma reportedly added that Mr. Abbo might not be released tonight unless he meets his bail conditions. He declined to state the bail conditions or whether they had been communicated to the senator.

Also, it is not clear is the senator will be charged to court.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.