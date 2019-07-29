Senator Elisha Abbo Honoured With ‘Icon Award’ Weeks After Assaulting a Woman

Senator Elisha Abbo has been deemed an icon by some praise-singing elements who describe themselves as members of Inter-community Awareness for Change and Development Initiative.

The controversial politician who is representing Adamawa North Senatorial District was presented with the award in his Abuja weeks after the video of him assaulting a woman in a sex toy shop went viral.

The disgraced politician, in his acceptance post, has promised to use his office to “uphold justice and serve humanity.” Right.

See the post below:

And here’s what folks think:

Here is Senator Elisha Abbo (the panel beater) receiving an award.Are you surprised that "his case" has been swept under the carpet? See, being poor is the only crime punishable by the law in Nigeria. By all means, don't be poor. Or Nigeria will punish you in unimaginable ways pic.twitter.com/IV7f4RiYVD — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) July 29, 2019

Senator Elisha Ishaku Abbo bagged IACDI’s Icon of Democracy Award.

Well done Nigeria.

We are a focused country with a bright future 🙃 pic.twitter.com/BO4G7dsdb0 — Ndi Kato (@YarKafanchan) July 28, 2019

Elisha Abbo receives an icon award? An icon that what pls!??? I'm disgusted. This country is fucked — 💎 hrp_endowed🌻 💕 💕 (@xtraSpiceylam) July 29, 2019