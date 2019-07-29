Senator Elisha Abbo Honoured With ‘Icon Award’ Weeks After Assaulting a Woman

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Senator Elisha Abbo Honoured With ‘Icon Award’ Weeks After Assaulting a Woman

Senator Elisha Abbo has been deemed an icon by some praise-singing elements who describe themselves as members of Inter-community Awareness for Change and Development Initiative.

The controversial politician who is representing Adamawa North Senatorial District was presented with the award in his Abuja weeks after the video of him assaulting a woman in a sex toy shop went viral.

The disgraced politician, in his acceptance post, has promised to use his office to “uphold justice and serve humanity.” Right.

See the post below:

And here’s what folks think:

Related Posts

Tiwa Savage Drags Trolls on Twitter and It’s Just Epic!

July 29, 2019

Cassper Nyovest Praises Nigeria: “The Love They Have for Their Artists is a Dream”

July 29, 2019

Nicki Minaj Thanks Megan Thee Stallion For Her Support: ‘It Means A Lot To Me’

July 29, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *